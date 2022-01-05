MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "To Kill the Firstborn: For Life or Death Eternally": a powerful opportunity for spiritual growth and reflection. "To Kill the Firstborn: For Life or Death Eternally" is the creation of published author Theresa T. Stark.
Stark shares, "Reading this book will let you see the full richness and soundness Jesus Christ crucifixion and resurrection are personally for you. It will become perfectly clear regarding God's heart towards you and why He manifested the Bible through man. When he sent the bible for us, He means for us to read and follow it while we are here on earth. You will find out that God never wanted us to be in darkness but under His covering within the power of His Spirit. You will understand that once born in the earth from God's Kingdom we arrive equipped to be filled by His Spirit. Although created in an earthen vessel capable of living in the earths atmosphere we obtain a sinful nature. You will learn that it is up to us to get rid of the earthen vessel's characteristics. To renew ourselves back to God and end the earthly lifestyle by reading the Bible daily for Basic Instructions Before Leaving Earth. You have to make a choice. We are created for God's Glory and to be filled with His Holy Spirit like Adam and the Lord Jesus Christ. Just make sure it's God's Holy Spirit."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Theresa T. Stark's new book will empower and encourage believers to cling to God's hope for mankind.
Stark shares in hopes of helping others find and nurture a strong relationship with God through scriptural teachings.
Consumers can purchase "To Kill the Firstborn: For Life or Death Eternally" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "To Kill the Firstborn: For Life or Death Eternally," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing