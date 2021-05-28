STROUDSBURG, Pa., May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bishop Dr. William Earl Lee's book, The Power of God($15.49, paperback, 9781498475143; $7.99, ebook, 9781498475150), is available for purchase.

The Power of God reveals to readers the instances of the power of God manifesting in their lives and what steps they should take to be made more aware of His presence and love for them.

"It is my prayer that upon completion of the reading of this book that the Power of God will be recognized in your life," said Lee.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 12,000 titles published to date. The Power of God is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

