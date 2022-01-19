MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "31 Prayers for 31 Days": an encouraging arrangement of prayers written in hopes of encouraging others. "31 Prayers for 31 Days" is the creation of published author Thomas Anderson, a loving husband, father, and grandfather who retired after forty-four years of service to a civic career in the United States Postal Service. Anderson is also a United States Army veteran after serving for three years prior to being honorably discharged.
Anderson shares, "Thirty-one prayers, in as many days, began with apprehension concerning retirement. Working had grown into my hobby. Each morning, I looked forward to going into the main post office on Brook Road, standing behind the counter, and asking the customers, 'May I help you, please?' Such joy came from serving the public.
"Now I stood perplexed with indecision about my continued future—which drew me into continual prayer. In fact, each time I logged into the computer with my password, 'LORDhelpmetoholdout66,' the Lord was invoked. Before leaving home, I read devotionals, then I prayed. One morning, I typed a prayer in text form. I took a chance and sent it to a couple of friends. Their responses empowered me to do it the next day, and soon it became my morning ritual.
"My son, Thomas, and his family presented me a book of my prayers as a Christmas gift in 2019. Then my daughter, Teah, saved each one daily beginning 2020. So I told her I think I should become published. She had saved thirty-one prayers. Thus, the title was born."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Thomas Anderson's new book will inspire and challenge readers in their faith.
Anderson shares in hopes of empowering others who seek a deeper connection to their faith on a daily basis.
