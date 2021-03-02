MEADVILLE, Pa., March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Live": a captivating fiction about Efron and Jackson, who have opposite characters, as they meet and share things they never knew would change the normal course of their lives. "Live" is the creation of published author Thomas B. DeLoach, an author, founder, CEO, consultant, and public speaker. He enjoys swimming, learning, and people.
DeLoach shares, "Complete and totally opposite strangers path collide and over the course of three months their lives are changed forever.
"This is an entertaining and evolutionary book about a young male who purposely entraps himself into his schoolwork for fear of failure. Efron is extremely intelligent but lacks people skills because he chooses not to use them. Until his life suddenly collides with a bizarre character.
"Jackson values relationships over success, family over business, and time over money. Their story depicts how these things (relationships, family, and time) by default have lost their value in today's society without most realizing. Jackson's goal is to awaken everyone he comes in contact with to the subtle changes that, over time, have caused significant impact to the community. He does so in an unconventional way and believes with conviction within himself this is what he was born to do.
"Live is full of comedy, dance, excitement, romance, and the greatest form of entertainment, learning."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Thomas B. DeLoach's new book is a beautiful story that brings everyone an enchanting perspective of life. In this novel, the author wishes to display how differences and absolute opposing traits and outlooks bring vibrancy to life itself.
View a synopsis of "Live" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Live" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Live," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing