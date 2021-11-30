MEADVILLE, Pa., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "A Preacher's Confession: (Rivers of Living Waters)": a potent tale of one man's battle to walk in the light. "A Preacher's Confession: (Rivers of Living Waters)" is the creation of published author Thomas Chesley.
Chesley shares, "When I gave my life to the Lord, I used to get angry with myself all the time and I felt hopeless. I kept falling into sin and making dumb decisions that kept me from being successful. How could I be so smart and still be so stupid that I can't beat this thing? Self-pity began to gain strength. I got depressed, at one point I was homeless, and I gave up on myself. I walked away from God many times. One day my mother prayed with me and gave me a Bible and told me to read Romans. I later became a Minister. I couldn't get it right because I couldn't get past my addiction and my own self-interests. How could this be? I am a Minister. Who does the man of God go to when he is failing? The answer is clearly God. I became convinced that my testimony may help some other Ministers who struggle with the same things I did. Like me, they may be waiting on God and hoping He hears them, too!
"One day I accepted that even Preachers can fail. I wasn't doing anything constructive with my life at that time. I decided to trust God. I didn't know if He would do it, but I prayed anyway. I soon believed that if I asked God for faith, and told people the truth, God was going to change me. Today, I am a Minister in good standing in a church in Orange County, CA and the CEO of a nonprofit called A Touch of Love Works. When you read A Preacher's Confession, you'll meet a man who now clearly understands that it's not how you start, it's how you finish. I am finishing by telling the truth.
"This is my story. To God be the glory."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Thomas Chesley's new book is an honest examination of the author's most personal moments.
Chesley shares in hopes of encouraging others that are faced with similar temptations to hold fast to God's grace.
