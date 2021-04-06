MEADVILLE, Pa., April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "IT Shouldn't Be in the Church: The Saga Continues": a pensive read that lays down the foundations of what life in the church and the environment that it composes of should be. "IT Shouldn't Be in the Church: The Saga Continues" is the creation of published author Thomas E. Walker, a graduate of Liberty University Theological Seminary with a Master of Art in Christian Ministries, a Master of Divinity in Pastoral Counseling from Liberty University Rawlings School of Divinity, and founder of two Christian organizations.
Walker shares, "IT Shouldn't Be in the Church is not a book of what if or why it isn't something; this book primarily focuses on finding ways to value and appreciate everything that is personal and true about the church so other believers can see Christ every time the doors open.
"This book asks the following questions:
"What is the church? What shouldn't be in the church? Why are there churches? And what controls the church?
"The author takes a revelatory response to the intelligence of what the Church is while providing a practical way to finding the answers."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Thomas E. Walker's new book is a brave analysis of the status of church life and work to be done to further cultivate its community.
This book takes readers back to the basics and reflects on the church's current dynamics in order to establish a wholesome environment that emulates Christ's Word.
