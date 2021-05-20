MEADVILLE, Pa., May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Sifting End-Times Mythologies from Biblical Realities: A Deeper Analysis of End-Times Prophesies": a profound discourse that examines in detail the prophecies and brilliantly points out the biblical truths from those that are not. "Sifting End-Times Mythologies from Biblical Realities: A Deeper Analysis of End-Times Prophesies" is the creation of published author Thomas Enright, a writer who lives with his wife in Vancouver, Washington. He has a BA from Florida Bible College and an MSM from Multnomah School of the Bible.
Enright shares, "Sifting End-Times Mythologies from Biblical Realities will challenge your way of seeing end-times prophecies like never before. By asking all our prophecy teachers to be more specific, concerning their terminology, the reader will gain a greater understanding of what is to be expected in our near future. This book addresses many of the errors of the past called mythologies. The reader will find more specific and detailed information about biblical words and biblical text than has been presented in the past one hundred years.
"As this book will ask others to be more specific, it will also be more detailed and specific, concerning the questions it asks of others. In this book, you will discover that you have heard many things that, to be polite, are simply not accurate, and by doing so will greatly increase understanding of God's prophetic word. You will find your eyes being opened about the events as well as their chronological order better than others by helping you, the reader, to sift between what you have heard and what God's word actually says. If anything, this book will challenge the reader to think about what they have been taught in the past."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Thomas Enright's new book is an eye-opening study that lets people discover the inaccuracies in the teachings that they have heard throughout the years. Written in detail, the reader will find time to ponder upon the things they have learned and move closer into God's truths.
