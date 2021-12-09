MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "America's Demise, Antichrist's Rise": a spiritual call to arms in the face of societal turmoil. "America's Demise, Antichrist's Rise" is the creation of published author Thomas G. Reed, a former design and cost analysis engineer in the telecommunications field. He earned a degree in mathematics and physics at East Carolina University in Greenville, North Carolina.
Reed shares, "Are you aware that the current events shaping our world reflect apocalyptic biblical predictions? It's clear that the end of time is near. This book is a wake-up call for Christians and American patriots who can no longer afford to shrug and hope for the best. The strong foundation of Judeo-Christian values that built our great country has crumbled to the ground in the face of humanism and liberal progressivism.
"America's demise parallels the demise of mankind as a whole. How have we reached this state of crisis? We explore the death grip that humanism has on America and the ultimate fate of all the world's citizens. We examine both the source of sin and the path toward holiness, including death to the old self and resurrection of the new.
"It is essential to heed the warnings found in God's Word, warnings which become increasingly relevant as the Great Tribulation draws near. With a detailed evaluation of the Scriptures, we identify the timeline of the Tribulation, Rapture, return of Jesus Christ, and the thousand-year millennium. Realizing that the Rapture will not take place prior to the Tribulation, we must accept the Tribulation when it begins and recognize its ramifications or risk being deceived by Satan and the Antichrist.
"As the Tribulation defines our end, so does it offer an opportunity for a new beginning if we can achieve perfection through our Lord. While cataclysmic occurrences may be imminent, devoted Christians can also expect wondrous rewards both here and now and for all eternity."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Thomas G. Reed's new book is an engaging argument for spiritual preparedness as we enter the most trying time in human history.
Consumers can purchase "America's Demise, Antichrist's Rise" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "America's Demise, Antichrist's Rise," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing