MEADVILLE, Pa., June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Insights and Prayers for the Spirit": an opportunity for self-reflection and finding a deeper faith. "Insights and Prayers for the Spirit" is the creation of published author Thomas Keefe.
Keefe shares, "These spiritualisms, prayers, and chants are first and foremost to encourage a direct experience of God. Secondly, to inspire us to share peace, awe, and rapture with our fellow beings. Thirdly, to lead all of creation to know unified peace throughout God's universe."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Thomas Keefe's new book is an opportunity for readers to reflect and find a more direct experience with their faith.
With an assortment of straight-forward writings, this title is certain to encourage readers to consider the statements detailed within. Through active engagement, the author hopes readers are able to feel a deeper connection to God.
View a synopsis of "Insights and Prayers for the Spirit" on YouTube.
