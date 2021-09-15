MEADVILLE, Pa., Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Let Not His Sacrifice Be in Vain": a well-crafted arrangement of lyrical prose. "Let Not His Sacrifice Be in Vain" is the creation of published author Thomas Kruger (The Poet), a passionate writer with thirteen published works who enjoys painting and playing ping pong.
Kruger shares, "In Let Not His Sacrifice Be in Vain, the author tells a story on how he has served the risen Christ and will continue to do so. The Lord continues to fill his soul with his blessings and miracles through these poems, all the glory and praise. Amen."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Thomas Kruger (The Poet)'s new book is a compelling collection of poetry based on faith and God's grace.
The author's religious devotion is apparent in this inspiring arrangement of poetry. With thoughts of praise and obedience, he presents an opportunity for self-reflection and spiritual growth.
View a synopsis of "Let Not His Sacrifice Be in Vain" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Let Not His Sacrifice Be in Vain" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Let Not His Sacrifice Be in Vain," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing