MEADVILLE, Pa., Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Revival": an inspiring arrangement of faith-based poems. "Revival" is the creation of published author Thomas Kruger (The Poet), a dedicated writer with thirteen books published over forty-two years.
Kruger shares, "In Revival, the author tells a story on how he has served the risen Christ and will continue to do so. The Lord continues to fill his soul with his blessings and miracles through these poems, all the glory and praise. Amen.
"PS: The bureau of motor vehicles sends the author the POET license plate every year and has done so for many years."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Thomas Kruger (The Poet)'s new book is a delightful celebration of faith that will encourage and entertain.
Kruger shares a collection of poetic writings in hopes of encouraging others to find and celebrate their faith in God.
