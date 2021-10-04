MEADVILLE, Pa., Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "This House": an engaging and spiritual telling. "This House" is the creation of published author Thomas Parkison Warne, who was born in 1898 and raised eight children alongside wife, Rachael. Without Rachael, this book would never have been written.

A relative shares, "Thomas Parkison Warne life's work was to write this book. When he was twenty-one years old, he had an experience. 'Gently, quietly, I know not when it came, the moment, nor when it departed…its overshadowing. The impression I had received remained with me, as clay under a seal (Job 38:14). This happening, the experience, the knowing of it, long it was with me. The course of the righteous is like morning light, growing brighter till it is broad day. That which I had to offer was the only thing I had. It represented the only thing I had. It represented the only thing wanted to do. I would go as far as I could. I would work it out as best I could. Death would be the only thing that would stop my effort and end my hope of doing it. My thought was that I had something. I believed that.'

'Thou hast beset me behind and before and laid thine hand upon me (Psalm 139:5).'

'I had one thing, the key to all this. I believed that what I had received came from God. It had come upon me. What I could see, its appeal—the faith I had—I was taken up with it and filled with the doing of it.'"

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Thomas Parkison Warne's new book is a captivating story of faith and family.

This unique memoir offers a personal history of both day-to-day happenings and spiritual ponderances experienced by the author.

