MEADVILLE, Pa., April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Understanding Counseling and Psychotherapy Fourth Edition": a stirring book that imparts basic principles to help counselors succeed as mental health clinicians. "Understanding Counseling and Psychotherapy Fourth Edition" is the creation of published author Thomas R. Coleman, Ed.D., a man who wants to help everyone be aware and understand the importance of counseling through his books; with Jaynie E. Coleman, M.S, lDT-C and Maxine Bradshaw, Ph.D., MBA, Med.

Thomas R. Coleman, Ed.D. with Jaynie E. Coleman, M.S, lDT-C and Maxine Bradshaw, Ph.D., MBA, Med. write, "This fourth edition of 'Understanding Counseling and Psychotherapy' was worked on by many people. We are grateful for their assistance and inspiration."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Thomas R. Coleman, Ed.D. with Jaynie E. Coleman, M.S, lDT-C and Maxine Bradshaw, Ph.D., MBA, Med.'s new book brings light to the readers enabling them to understand the purpose of counseling and psychotherapy.

The author hopes the readers will realize that knowing how to work effectively with people is vital both as a professional and as a private person, and as a spiritual being.

