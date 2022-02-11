MEADVILLE, Pa., Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Jesus, The Baby We Didn't Know!": a thought-provoking exploration of the world Jesus would have grown up in. "Jesus, The Baby We Didn't Know!" is the creation of published author Thomas R. Lynch, a retired police officer from Nassau County, New York, who currently resides in Florida. Lynch is one of fourteen children.
Lynch shares, "Little, if anything, is known of the life of the young Jesus. Although this is a work of fiction, I have tried to make the child Jesus as human as possible. Come with me and explore the life and times of a child of Israel. It is hoped to deepen your faith and cause you to relate to a Child who was God but showed the utmost respect to His parents.
"'Do you not know that I must be about My Father's business?'
"Come, join Jesus in His journey here on earth."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Thomas R. Lynch's new book is an engaging opportunity for consideration of what it could have been like during Jesus's childhood.
Lynch shares an intriguing option for a little-known time in Jesus's life in hopes of inspiring others in their faith.
