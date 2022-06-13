"2 WAYS to HELL" from Christian Faith Publishing author Thomas Sarge is a powerful reminder of the importance of being conscious of the deceptions running rampant within the world that are leading believers astray.
MEADVILLE, Pa., June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "2 WAYS to HELL": a potent call to spiritual arms that will challenge and encourage. "2 WAYS to HELL" is the creation of published author Thomas Sarge.
Sarge shares, "2 Ways to HELL is a compelling 'must read'. Intended to stir up 'casual believers' (those who don't take eternal issues seriously). We all will face eternity when we die. It is the intention of the author to make a person aware of lethargy and complacency and other deceiving issues. Reading this will open your eyes and understanding and keep you out of hell."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Thomas Sarge's new book is a thought-provoking examination of faith and common problems faced by many believers today.
Sarge shares in hopes of encouraging others to turn back to God and to nurture a strong spiritual life.
