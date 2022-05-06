"Papa's House" from Christian Faith Publishing author Thomas Sullivan is an engaging look into the harsh realities of those experiencing homelessness and what a small amount of compassion can accomplish.
MEADVILLE, Pa., May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Papa's House": a moving short story that packs an emotional punch. "Papa's House" is the creation of published author Thomas Sullivan, a loving husband and resident of Florida with a background in mental health and substance abuse.
Sullivan shares, "Our homeless population presents an opportunity and challenge for faith-based groups, nonprofits, and the government to develop programs to help people transition into safe affordable housing. While the majority of the homeless are men, women are the most vulnerable living on the street. Housing appears to be the primary need, as once people have secure housing, services can be provided and resources used to assist them become independent. Papa's House, while fictional, does present several characters struggling with life on the streets. While their backgrounds have similarities, each is unique.
"In Papa's House, the reader will meet these women and may even identify to them in some ways. Most homeless people do not want to be homeless and, given opportunity and compassion, will succeed in developing independence. It is the author's hope that the book will challenge and motivate readers to take action and become part of changing someone's life forever!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Thomas Sullivan's new book draws from true-life experience to present a deeply emotional story that will resonate with many.
Sullivan shares in hopes of bringing awareness to the very real dangers faced by those who currently have no place to call home.
