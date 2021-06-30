MEADVILLE, Pa., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Unforgettable Memories": a beautiful journey full of lessons learned from adversities passed. "Unforgettable Memories" is the creation of published author Tiara Spencer, a wife of thirty years and a mother of three adult children. She went back to school as a late-in-life student to get her degree in healthcare. She resides in a suburb of Chicago, Illinois.
Spencer shares, "This book is a searing exposure of my life, uncut, raw, and unapologetic for moments remembered. You will experience the highs and the lows, twists and turns of a life that looks back and wonders how I got over. As you read about my various escapades, put yourself in my place during each vivid situation, and I will take you through a journey as though you are actually experiencing all of it for yourself."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Tiara Spencer's new book is an awe-inspiring memoir of a journey stormed with struggles, loss, and sadness. Here, readers will see an individual who pushed through the pain and pits of hardship with her faith, courage, and sheer will.
View a synopsis of "Unforgettable Memories" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Unforgettable Memories" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Unforgettable Memories," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing