MEADVILLE, Pa., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Unforgettable Memories": a beautiful journey full of lessons learned from adversities passed. "Unforgettable Memories" is the creation of published author Tiara Spencer, a wife of thirty years and a mother of three adult children. She went back to school as a late-in-life student to get her degree in healthcare. She resides in a suburb of Chicago, Illinois.

Spencer shares, "This book is a searing exposure of my life, uncut, raw, and unapologetic for moments remembered. You will experience the highs and the lows, twists and turns of a life that looks back and wonders how I got over. As you read about my various escapades, put yourself in my place during each vivid situation, and I will take you through a journey as though you are actually experiencing all of it for yourself."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Tiara Spencer's new book is an awe-inspiring memoir of a journey stormed with struggles, loss, and sadness. Here, readers will see an individual who pushed through the pain and pits of hardship with her faith, courage, and sheer will.

View a synopsis of "Unforgettable Memories" on YouTube.

