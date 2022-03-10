MEADVILLE, Pa., March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "A Place for White Lions": a complex fiction that explores the long reaching effects of abuse. "A Place for White Lions" is the creation of published author Tiffany K. Newton, a dedicated mother and grandmother with a lifelong passion for creative writing.
Newton shares, "A Place for White Lions is a story about two people, Alex and Alyse, who are unknowingly brought together by a tragic car crash. They meet and learn to trust one another, but will what they develop be real enough to survive the truth about the accident that brought them together? Or will the hurt and betrayal from each of their pasts keep them from real love?"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Tiffany K. Newton's new book will draw readers in from the first page as they root for a pair of deserving souls.
Newton presents a vivid picture of life once trust is lost, and the steps taken in faith to love again.
Consumers can purchase "A Place for White Lions" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "A Place for White Lions," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing