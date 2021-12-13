MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "One Day You'll Be a Light": a sweet story of a mother's love and hope. "One Day You'll Be a Light" is the creation of published author Tiffany Lupsa, a loving wife and mother of three.
Lupsa shares, "A mother admires her young child and reflects on her life's purpose. Seeing her child so small and yet filled with so much potential, she knows that her little one will grow up to do wonderful things within the body of Christ. She imagines the role she will play in helping them become a light in the world that shines bright for the Lord. Through prayer and works of love and service to her family, she is sure in her heart that her child will grow to understand and fulfill this God-given command to us all."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Tiffany Lupsa's new book is a delightful children's work based on faith and hope for the future.
Lupsa shares a heartfelt tale that helps young readers begin to learn about the promise they hold for God.
