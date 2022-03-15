MEADVILLE, Pa., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --"God, Love, and Happiness": a heartfelt love story with a message of hope. "God, Love, and Happiness" is the creation of published author Tiffany Martin, BS, MBA, a loving wife and mother who seeks to keep God in every day.
Martin shares, "Layla Paris has prayed for something special from God. Will God hear her prayer? Emmitt Dupont is seeking a special miracle from God. Will God reveal to Emmitt a true miracle? They have given their lives to God, or so they believe. In the Christian spiritual walk of life, they will face challenges and storms along the way. God is always with them listening, but are they listening to what He has to tell them?
"This book will make you laugh and may make you cry. It will warm your heart, and it will make you think you are there. The women gathering will make you cry, laugh, and pray all at the same time. The story will pull at your heart. Hopefully, you will be on the edge of your seat to read what will happen next. I pray that this book will encourage you and uplift you in every way.
"Thank you for your support and for purchasing this wonderful heartfelt Christian romance story. May the peace and blessing of God be with you as we take this journey together."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Tiffany Martin, BS, MBA's new book will pull at the heartstrings and inspire the spirit.
Martin offers readers a touching tale of love and faith within the pages of this flagship novel.
