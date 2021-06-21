MEADVILLE, Pa., June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Penelope's World: Sandcastle Catastrophe": an enjoyable and engrossing story of social issues. "Penelope's World: Sandcastle Catastrophe" is the creation of published author Tiffany Moore, a loving wife and fur-mama to a precious Pomeranian named Cupid. Together they live in Memphis, Tennessee.

Moore shares, "Penelope and her friends love spending time together. The beach is one of their favorite places to be. What happens when their fun in the sun takes a turn? Will the friends be able to build each other up or will they come crashing down? Find out in Penelope's World: Sandcastle Catastrophe!"

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Tiffany Moore's new book is an important opportunity for parents or guardians to discuss the topics of bullying and conflict resolution.

View a synopsis of "Penelope's World: Sandcastle Catastrophe" on YouTube.

Consumers can purchase "Penelope's World: Sandcastle Catastrophe" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Penelope's World: Sandcastle Catastrophe," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

