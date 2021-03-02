MEADVILLE, Pa., Mar. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Attitude to Gratitude": an eleven-day journey that will transform one's life. "Attitude to Gratitude" is the creation of published author Tiffany Nelson, a woman of faith and courage.
Nelson shares, "How we react, the thoughts we think, the words we say, and the actions we take will dictate our outcome. We can have attitude or we can have gratitude. Open your hearts and your minds to receive your human right to the abundance God has in store for you. The universe is always listening to your every need, your every want, and every trial, every thought, and every word you speak.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Tiffany Nelson's new book is a transformational volume for anyone who wants to manifest gratitude in their life.
In this inspiring work, the author proves that eleven days of love and gratitude are a good start to transform life long-term. The author also reiterates that readers should take control of their emotions and change attitude to gratitude.
View a synopsis of "Attitude to Gratitude" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Attitude to Gratitude" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Attitude to Gratitude," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
