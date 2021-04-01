MEADVILLE, Pa., Apr. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Imperfect: An Inspirational Guide on the Highway of Holiness": a well-written manuscript that holds spiritual inspiration and thought-provoking truths that will equip the children of God in clearly seeing His gracious goodness. "Imperfect: An Inspirational Guide on the Highway of Holiness" is the creation of published author Tiffany Rose Tighlman, a full-time mother who worked as a preschool teacher. Now, she uses her talent in singing, dancing, modeling, acting, writing, and the gift of prophecy to edify the body of Christ, encourage, uplift, inspire, and love others.
Tighlman shares, "Take a journey spiritually on the highway of holiness as you are led by the word of God in the inspirational guide, IMperfect. Challenge your beliefs and grow in knowledge of the truth as the Holy Spirit renews your mind to change the way that you see humanity. God created everybody perfectly on purpose for their own purpose to serve his purpose so that he will get all the glory. Learn how to think more positively about who you are truthfully in the eyes of our Lord God Almighty. Grow in your relationship with God and others by learning how to love as God loves you. IMperfect will take you to new levels by transcending popular beliefs and breaking religious barriers. Explore the possibilities biblically on gaining a new view of the life God has given you. Be restored and reconciled back to God as the truth sets you free mentally so that you can be one with God in mind, heart, spirit, and body. IMperfect will show you how to expand your vision and help you to see more clearly who God has ordained you to be. After reading this book, you will be inspired by God to share the treasure that you discover within to change the lives of those around you and trust that God will do what only he is able to do."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Tiffany Rose Tighlman's new book is a mind-clearing creation that contains pages of inspiration and courage to seek growth in faith. This book will truly help every Christian navigate their journeys.
