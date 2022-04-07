"Beautifully Made" from Christian Faith Publishing author Tiffiny D. James is a hopeful and encouraging narrative meant to inspire and empower young believers.
MEADVILLE, Pa., April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Beautifully Made": a delightful message of God's love for all. "Beautifully Made" is the creation of published author Tiffiny D. James, a loving wife, mother, and educator who has served in education for over twenty years.
James shares, "Have you ever wondered what God really thinks of you? Here's a simple, straight to-the-point way to know just what God wants you to know.
"Beautifully Made relays just that. You are beautiful. You are made by God.
"Who are you?
What are you?
What does God want you to know today and every day?
"No questions.
No second-guessing.
No wondering.
"You are BEAUTIFULLY MADE."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Tiffiny D. James's new book shares a message of God's love for each of His creations.
James shares in hopes of empowering young minds to lean into God's love for strength and purpose.
Consumers can purchase "Beautifully Made" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Beautifully Made," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
