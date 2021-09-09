MEADVILLE, Pa., Sep. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "My Talent from the King": a powerful example of faith and grace. "My Talent from the King" is the creation of published author Tim Clark, a devoted Christian who finds joy in sharing the Word of God with others.
Clark shares, "My Talent From The King book is a gift from God to me. As I began my journey after finding Jesus, He began to show me and teach me wonderful things about His holy Word. He said in John 14–15 that He would give me a Comforter that would teach and guide me into all truth. This book has summaries of different topics throughout the Bible. There are even a few testimonies written in this book. This book was written to be a disciple (Matthew 28:19–20), to go where I couldn't go, into people's homes and lives as they read and found out truth versus the error of false teachers, and I thank God for giving me this gift to share with my brothers and sisters so that we can come to the truth of Jesus. Christ said, 'And ye shall know the truth and the truth shall make you free.'
"In John 10:1–5, Jesus speaks saying to us, 'Verily, verily, I say unto you, He that entereth not by the door into the sheepfold, but climbeth up some other way, the same is a thief and a robber. But he that entereth in by the door is the shepherd of the sheep. To him the porter openeth; and the sheep hear his voice: and he calleth his own sheep by name, and leadeth them out. And when he putteth forth his own sheep, he goeth before them, and the sheep follow him: for they know his voice. And a stranger will they not follow, but will flee from him: for they know not the voice of strangers.'
"In John 10:14–16, Jesus says, 'I am the good shepherd, and know my sheep, and am known of mine. As the Father knoweth me, even so know I the Father: and I lay down my life for the sheep. And other sheep I have, which are not of this fold: them also I must bring, and they shall hear my voice [my truth which I have spoken]; and there shall be one fold, and one shepherd.'"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Tim Clark's new book is an intriguing exploration of key biblical points with commentary from the author.
Clark writes in hopes of inspiring others to find and walk with God as they discover the joys of faith.
View a synopsis of "My Talent from the King" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "My Talent from the King" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "My Talent from the King," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
