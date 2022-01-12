MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Kevin's Camping Adventure": a charming tale of an eventful camping trip. "Kevin's Camping Adventure" is the creation of published author Tim McMichael, the pastor of North Point Church in Harriman, Tennessee.
McMichael shares, "Did you ever see a raccoon fly? How about a chicken spinning a web? Or maybe follow a cute little tarantula? Anything is possible when you read this interactive story of Kevin's Camping Adventure. Kevin's family sets up camp in the beautiful Blue Ridge Mountains. His first day starts out very promising as he begins to explore God's wonderful creation. That is, until he finds himself in a very scary moment. It is in that moment Kevin learns from God's Word a very valuable lesson.
"It's one thing to know what the Bible says about a thing, but sometimes it can be pretty hard to know where it fits in real life. Kevin's story changes every time you read it and is sure to make you laugh at each reading while reinforcing a truth from the Bible in a true-to-life situation."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Tim McMichael's new book will delight and entertain young readers with each unique reading.
McMichael's story offers an important lesson mixed with fun-filled adventure for young readers beginning to explore God's creation.
Consumers can purchase "Kevin's Camping Adventure" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
