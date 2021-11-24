MEADVILLE, Pa., Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Important Performance": an inspiring tale of an unexpected lesson. "The Important Performance" is the creation of published author Tim St. Peter, a loving husband who long ago learned the value of challenging a child's imagination.

St. Peter shares, "All Tommy could think about was getting a new drum set for Christmas. After all, everyone in his garage band was probably getting new instruments! For Tommy, the most important thing was a new drum set, but after an accident in the snowy weather, Tommy awakes to find he is no longer in his hometown of Bear Creek. Now in a strange place with strange people, Tommy discovers that it's not the garage band or that new drum set that are important, it might just be a simple performance for a special person."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Tim St. Peter's new book will delight the imagination of young readers as they experience a unique Christmas tale.

St. Peter shares a touching holiday narrative that expresses the important message that Christmas is about so much more than gifts.

Consumers can purchase "The Important Performance" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

