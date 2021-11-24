MEADVILLE, Pa., Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Important Performance": an inspiring tale of an unexpected lesson. "The Important Performance" is the creation of published author Tim St. Peter, a loving husband who long ago learned the value of challenging a child's imagination.
St. Peter shares, "All Tommy could think about was getting a new drum set for Christmas. After all, everyone in his garage band was probably getting new instruments! For Tommy, the most important thing was a new drum set, but after an accident in the snowy weather, Tommy awakes to find he is no longer in his hometown of Bear Creek. Now in a strange place with strange people, Tommy discovers that it's not the garage band or that new drum set that are important, it might just be a simple performance for a special person."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Tim St. Peter's new book will delight the imagination of young readers as they experience a unique Christmas tale.
St. Peter shares a touching holiday narrative that expresses the important message that Christmas is about so much more than gifts.
Consumers can purchase "The Important Performance" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "The Important Performance," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing