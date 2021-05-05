MEADVILLE, Pa., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Watcha Thinkin?": a brilliant breakdown of essential components—such as diet, exercise, sleep, and coping with hurt and pain—to maintain a sound mind and body. "Watcha Thinkin?" is the creation of published author Tim Wascomb, a personal instructor, fitness coach, and owner of a business in the construction and inspection industries.
Wascomb shares, "It is funny how our mind works! We have things happen to us every day that effects how our tomorrow is going to be. So by knowing how we can deal with the unwanted changes that we all face, hopefully later, but sometimes sooner, if we can understand how to make changes in our life that can assist in adapting to those changes, whether it is our mind or physical health, what we eat and drink and how we sleep, it would be great to have the upper advantage on all these things. Well, you are reading about a great start that can shed some light on benefits to help to return or even keep you from not being able to do what you want to do because of the changes that are unwanted. There is one exercise in the book that will change the rest of your life, along with many more that can assist you in keeping a balance in fitness. So you can do the things you want to do or used to do. It all begins with a mind-set, and how do we get that kind of mind-set? It is between these two covers. Do yourself a favor, jump in and get the benefits of Whatcha Thinkin? I would love to hear the benefits you are getting by reading and following the suggestions in this life-changing adventure inside."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Tim Wascomb's new book is a motivational tool that teaches readers how to embrace a healthy mindset and make responsible lifestyle decisions.
