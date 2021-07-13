MEADVILLE, Pa., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Rescue Us Wisdom: Giants Do Fall" is a thought-provoking spiritual inspiration that prospers readers with wisdom regardless of belief level for clarifying ageless truths and promoting a God-filled life.
Author Timothy D. Richard shares, "There is a story of long ago where two moms each claimed to be a child's mother. No one knew who was telling the truth. Society was confused. The courts were confused. It wasn't until wisdom stepped in that the real mom was identified.
"King Solomon possessed wisdom. He was the wise king that deciphered the real mom from the imposter mom. That was then; this is now. Can the wisdom of Solomon speak into this age? This book says, 'Yes.'
"King Solomon says, 'For those who find me (wisdom) find life.' Doesn't everyone want life and life to the full? Some say Solomon's book of wisdom is the world's first self-help book. Rescue Us Wisdom points individuals and America toward wisdom - toward life. This book discerns the real mom from imposter mom voices in America.
"By wisdom, King Solomon cleared up confusion in his time. His wisdom transcends the ages to clear up confusion in America too.
"You'll be surprised how wisdom reveals hidden truth about the imposter mom story and likewise the Adam and Eve story. Then see how wisdom came into the world to rescue humanity. Discover the tactics of the imposter mom. Learn to recognize them in present times. Wisdom is timeless. Principles in this book are timeless.
"Rescue Us Wisdom aims to unify the Church and unify America. When confusion is cleared up by wisdom, then choice becomes accept wisdom or reject it. What will America do? What will each American do?
"Every American should read this book. No one can be rescued but by God and the wisdom he spoke into life. Step into the wisdom of King Solomon. Learn from his dad, King David and someone else in their lineage, King Jesus."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Timothy D. Richard's new book is a great exposition that will illuminate everyone of the truths of America's divisions so they can come to understand the deceptions and confusions of today.
The author sees to it that readers of any belief level will prosper through wisdom and embrace the Lord's richness much more.
