MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "To Love as an Angel": a gripping and unique fiction that delves into the experiences of angels. "To Love as an Angel" is the creation of published author Timothy Dominique, a native of Southern California who found his way back to God.
Dominique shares, "This book started out as a poem. Then I was inspired to keep writing. We know angels, like us, have free will. But how far does it go. Do they love because they have to? Or because they want to? How far does that love go? Are there limits? And why are they so mysterious? Or are they? I traveled and did a lot of research of heaven, demons, and angels. Although this book is a story, it explores all these questions and more."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Timothy Dominique's new book is an articulate discussion of what it could be like within the realms of angels.
Dominique's careful research and imaginative spin pair well for an engaging and enjoyable fiction novel that explores the bounds of love.
Consumers can purchase "To Love as an Angel" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
