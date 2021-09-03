MEADVILLE, Pa., Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Blade: Bold Defiance": a thrilling adventure tale with a mix of mystery. "Blade: Bold Defiance" is the creation of published author Timothy J. Turner II, a devoted husband and loving father of four who served with the United States Coast Guard aboard the USCGC Polar Star and LORAN Station Attu, Alaska.
Turner II shares, "Angels, like humans, have 'free will,' and at times, they even disagree with what the Almighty has tasked them to complete, but only a few have ever defied Him: Lucifer, Lilith, and now the angel Blade. She had been in his celestial service for over two thousand years, and now she wants to experience all that is human. What Blade doesn't realize is that to be truly human, she must experience pain, heartache, and betrayal in order to find happiness, pleasure, and love. She is subjected to human frailties, moral weaknesses, temptations, and arrogance. God sends her help in order to guide her along her chosen path, but only she can decide to listen. Because of Blade's bold defiance, she sets in motion a chain of events that could very well destroy this fallen world."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Timothy J. Turner II's new book is a vividly detailed battle of good and evil.
Balancing the celestial and modern worlds, the author provides readers with an articulate and richly detailed narrative that will have one invested from the start.
View a synopsis of "Blade: Bold Defiance" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Blade: Bold Defiance" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Blade: Bold Defiance," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
