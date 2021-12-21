MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Greatest Story Never Told": a unique and enjoyable walk through familiar biblical tales. "The Greatest Story Never Told" is the creation of published author Timothy J. Wright.
Wright shares, "I like to tell stories about the Bible with my poetry. I have found it to be a good way for me to share my faith with others. One day when I was praying for a new poem to write, a thought entered my mind to write a poem telling the story of the whole Bible. The whole Bible? That cannot be God, so right away I dismissed that thought. But it kept coming back to me. Was that really Him? I would ask myself.
"Unable to get that thought out of my head, I started this journey that would last almost ten years with the hope that I could reach the hearts and minds of those who would never read God's Word, but might read this book. This story will take the readers from Genesis to Revelation, and bring them face-to-face with the heart of God. And His love for us. It has been my most challenging book, but also my most rewarding and exciting! I began to tell this story at men's rescue mission and my prison ministry. I could see that this story was landing in the hearts of those listening. It's not my story; it's His story: The Greatest Story Ever Told."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Timothy J. Wright's new book takes readers through familiar scriptural concepts by drawing from biblical books like Genesis and Revelation.
With inspiring writings and vivid imagery, readers will be entertained and encouraged in their faith.
