MEADVILLE, Pa., Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Book of Life": a thought-provoking discussion of the power of God. "The Book of Life" is the creation of published author Timothy Viehweger.

Viehweger shares, "The Book of Life reveals the manifest wisdom of God that shall bring wise men to their knees. Not by his power, not by his might, but by his spirit. Witness the untold mysteries of Heaven and Earth, the Father and his beloved Son and the Holy Ghost that created everyone and everything, everywhere. Jesus Christ who is alive and in heaven. Home is where the heart is, and the heart is the spirit of God that dwells within us all. Let freedom ring."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Timothy Viehweger's new book is a fascinating opportunity for reflection and spiritual growth.

The author writes in hopes of encouraging those who have strayed from the path to rejoin God's flock and repent before it is too late.

