MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "God Answers Maddy's Prayers": a wonderful opportunity to explore God's love with young readers. "God Answers Maddy's Prayers" is the creation of published author Timothy Wright.
Wright shares, "This is my third book out of seven that I will be publishing in my Maddy series. I am anxious to get them all published, but God is anxious to teach me patience. All the books are aimed at connecting kids to Jesus not just with Bible stories but also with real-life struggles that they face.
"This book is going to take the reader inside Maddy's heart. When her best friend moves away, God moves in. Maddy is learning that losing her best friend is never easy, and that God is someone who will never leave her. Not only will she gain two new friends in this story, she will also learn what it means to love her neighbor.
"I enjoy doing this series because I know God wants us to love Him as little children. He is also speaking to my own heart with every book."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Timothy Wright's new book will inspire and offer comfort to young readers facing similar adversity.
Wright's positive and encouraging tone will draw readers into Maddy's world of learning about God.
Consumers can purchase "God Answers Maddy's Prayers" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
