MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Maddy Learns from Her Garden": an enjoyable opening to explore key Christian values with young readers. "Maddy Learns from Her Garden" is the creation of published author Timothy Wright, a loving husband, father, and grandfather.
Wright shares, "God gives us so many parables that have to do with gardening to help us understand Him. When He tells us to come to Him as children, I am reminded that being able to understand God's words is not hard, and even a child can know His ways. Maddy Learns from Her Garden connects children with God not only with their minds but also with their hearts. We find that to go deep with God is a heart thing, not a mind thing. Jesus said, 'Let the children come to me,' so it is my desire to open up a door for them to run into Jesus's arms knowing He will be there to hold and teach them about Him. He is faithful to our children to teach and love and even save them. I am believing God for a harvest for not only my own grandchildren and children but for yours also. So in Jesus's name, I am trusting the Holy Spirit to do what only He can do, draw our children's hearts to Him, and impart in them a saving faith for God's glory."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Timothy Wright's new book is an encouraging tale of hope and faith in Jesus.
Wright shares in hopes of helping young readers find and nurture a relationship with God through this sweet children's tale.
