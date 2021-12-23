MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Forever in Love with an Alcohol Abuser: Finding Peace, Joy, and Prosperity": a heartfelt and encouraging discussion of how one can heal from the negative effects of life with an alcoholic. "Forever in Love with an Alcohol Abuser: Finding Peace, Joy, and Prosperity" is the creation of published author Tina Angel, a dedicated wife, loving mother, and grandmother who resides in Northern British Columbia.
Angel shares, "Globally, it is estimated that 107 to 240 million people abuse alcohol to varying degrees. Even if only one person is affected by an alcohol abuser, that leaves 107 to 240 million people battling fear, anxiety, anger, hopelessness, physical and mental abuse, depression, bitterness, and stress caused by a relationship with an alcoholic. People who are in relationships with alcohol abusers often do not know that there is a guaranteed way to overcome the debilitating trap of the enemy, who not only is setting up traps for the alcohol abuser, but he is also causing the loved one to be deceived into believing things will never change and get better.
"God did not create His children to live in poverty, mental anguish, or spiritual defeat. It is time to make the decision to follow Christ and live a victorious life. This book will show you how you can live in peace, joy, and have prosperity even if you choose to remain living with the alcohol abuser. You will discover that you can dream and live again.
"Your breakthrough into a confident, strong, wise, and maturing Christian requires work and determination; and the steps to lead you to freedom are found in this book. God is no respecter of persons; what He did for the author of this book, He will do for you. Let this book launch you into a life of freedom that you may never have had or imagined having before.
"This book will also be a valuable asset for those living with or loving someone who has another addiction, such as drugs, overeating, pornography, sexual promiscuity, or is a workaholic."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Tina Angel's new book will encourage readers dealing with the ramifications of addiction.
Angel shares in hopes of helping others overcome similar circumstances to what she has personally experienced.
