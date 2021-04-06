MEADVILLE, Pa., April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Our Special Christmas Tree": a lovely narrative about a family who is looking for a special Christmas tree to decorate. "Our Special Christmas Tree" is the creation of published author Tina Biby, a preschool paraprofessional. She is a Christian and a mother of three grown children and six grandchildren.
Biby shares, "This Christmas season that we all share,
Brings us a joy in the air.
Follow Papa, Mama, my sister, and me
And share with us while searching for our special Christmas tree.
Walk with us through our front door
And sift through the decorations galore!
Come and sit by our fire and you will see
What's hiding behind our special Christmas tree.
Share in the tradition of our family
While Papa reads the Bible as we decorate our special Christmas tree."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Tina Biby's new book is an enjoyable read for young children as it shows the happiness and festivities brought by the Christmas season in one family's adventures.
