MEADVILLE, Pa., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Warrior Child of God": a potent reminder of the power one can find in God's grace. "The Warrior Child of God" is the creation of published author Tina Chavez, a mother of five and a grandmother who was born and raised in the south side of Phoenix, Arizona.
Chavez shares, "This is a true story of a child's will to survive. A child who by God's grace cheated death numerous times. A boy that was born deaf and blind that can now see and hear. He is a fighter. A Warrior child of God.
"Michael has CHARGE Syndrome, Joubert Syndrome and Autism. These come with many health issues. Such as Congenital heart defect, Epilepsy, severe cognitive disability and hypotonia to name a few. This is a testimony of many miracles that have taken place in Michael's life.
"This is a mother whose unfailing love for her son helped him to thrive. Her faith is stronger than ever. She believes anything is possible with God. As a single mother of five, her family has gone through many hardships. God has given them the strength to get through each of them. She feels God can and will move mountains. All you need is the faith of a mustard seed.
"Here you will read the story of Michael's many surgeries, hospital stays, and nearly losing his life on many occasions. From the moment Michael was born he has been a fighter. He has been an inspiration. A giver of hope. It's believed that his story can bring hope and faith to others. Other parents, other children who are sick and even Doctors to not give up on their patients.
"We know miracles happen every day. They can happen for anyone. Even if you don't feel that you deserve a miracle it can happen. This book will bring out all of your emotions. It's a must read if you are a family that has a special needs child.
"God Bless Everyone who reads this book."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Tina Chavez's new book is an empowering tale of faith and determination.
Chavez shares in hopes of empowering other families faced with disabilities to keep striving forward in faith.
Consumers can purchase "The Warrior Child of God" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "The Warrior Child of God," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing