MEADVILLE, Pa., April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "A Princess Deserves Good Cheese": a profound book that ponders on ubiquitous church practices. "A Princess Deserves Good Cheese" is the creation of published author Tina Jackson, the founder of U Beautiful Creation, a Christian program airing on YouTube and four television stations throughout Michigan, Soundcloud, and iTunes.
Jackson shares, "If you know you are of royalty and a rightful heir to the throne, you expect the best of the best, even if it is just cheese. Walk through a journey with me as the Lord confirmed through scripture He is okay with his children living and feasting on the good things. To the Lord, it is all about the relationship between Him and you. Are you all in?
"In today's society there are many church doctrines, rules, and laws that put the children of God in bondage and lack. The traditions of men can make the word of God of no effect, therefore turning one away from God because 'the word didn't work'. Trials and tribulations will always be at hand, but there is a way to overcome and learn to walk in freedom. One area many people struggle with is the tithe (giving 10% of your income). Are you cursed if you don't give 10%? Is the tithe before or after income? Or are we free from the tithe?
"In this book, you will get set free from a religious mindset and begin to walk in a deeper relationship with God one on one. When you become royalty, you will never question if you can eat the good cheese."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Tina Jackson's new book is a piece that explores different religious practices and mindsets with aim of guiding readers to foster a deeper relationship with God.
Tina Jackson is also the author of the book "Mysteries Revealed on Speaking in Tongues", which discusses God's supernatural language.
View a synopsis of "A Princess Deserves Good Cheese" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "A Princess Deserves Good Cheese" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "A Princess Deserves Good Cheese," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing