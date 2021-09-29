MEADVILLE, Pa., Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "It Happened to Me: Behind the Smile: The Hurts, The Pains, and God's Hands of Protection": an emotionally honest exploration of surviving and healing from rape. "It Happened to Me: Behind the Smile: The Hurts, The Pains, and God's Hands of Protection" is the creation of published author Tina Jenkins-Wilson, a loving wife and mother who is certified in personal training and nutrition.
Jenkins-Wilson shares, "The telling of this story was designed to uplift women and men all around the world to help them to persevere through what may be considered the worst day of your life. It is a story that shows the value of raising your child in the way of the Lord so that when trials come, they lean on His everlasting arms to make it through.
"Tina talks of how her upbringing helped her to become the person she is today and how it helped her to endure, overcome, and triumph over what was meant to destroy her in young adult years.
"Since then, she has helped countless women and men overcome the effects of childhood abuse, tragedies, parental divorce, and spousal infidelities the same way she overcame the tragic events of her life. If you've seen her today, she doesn't 'look' like she's been through anything horrific, but she'll be the first to tell you that it's only because of the grace of God and her willingness to follow Him and His Word to forgive."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Tina Jenkins-Wilson's new book is a powerful testament to the resilient nature of the human spirit.
Jenkins-Wilson shares in hopes of helping others heal and reclaim a sense of peace following a devastating and traumatic event.
