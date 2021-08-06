MEADVILLE, Pa., August 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Ticking Clock": a charming narrative of the importance of time. "The Ticking Clock" is the creation of published author Tina Ramirez, a loving mother who learned a love of storytelling from a young age.
Ramirez shares, "This book was inspired from a memory about the author's grandfather who was her hero and best friend growing up. He was always very calm and always saw things in a different view that would make you see how special we truly are.
"He taught the author a lot about life and how bless we are even when things may not be the best because we can make the best out of the small things.
"My grandfather spent a lot of time on this earth making everyone feel special in their own ways and was very clear that time is very important, this book explains how important time is and how time can pass us very quickly if we take it for granted. The presence of the clock is a reminder that we should enjoy the small things in this life before our clocks stop ticking, make it memorable and make an impact because even if it's a small one for you, it can be big for others."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Tina Ramirez's new book is an engaging children's tale with important object lessons.
The author presents a delightful and educational story for children of any age.
