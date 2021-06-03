MEDIA, Pa., June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Title Alliance, Ltd., a full-service title insurance agency offering a complete range of title and escrow services, is proud to announce T.A. Central Processing Unit as a national title and escrow support division of Title Alliance. The new division will provide administrative services across Title Alliance's family of joint ventures and consists of five departments, including order entry, post-closing, recording division, disbursement, and title curative.
"We are fortunate to have this division to provide additional resources and support for our teams who work incredibly hard," said Zoe Barghout, Manager of the T.A. Central Processing Unit. "Our departments are dedicated to assisting our joint ventures' needs allowing them to ensure an exceptional closing experience. As Title Alliance grows and brings its innovative title and escrow services to new areas of the country, the T.A. Central Processing Unit will play a critical role."
The division currently has 40 team members with plans to hire an additional 30 people by the end of 2021. Through the launch, the T.A. Central Processing Unit has created an employee-centric culture where ideas, communication, and innovation are encouraged. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the T.A. Central Processing Unit recently moved into a new state-of-the-art building, permitting more space for the team as the division continues to grow.
About Title Alliance:
Title Alliance's roots date back to 1948 when their first agency, which is still in existence today, was formed in Media, Pennsylvania. Since 1983, the company has been forming successful single and multi-state title joint ventures with lenders, realtors, and builders. Title Alliance works with partners to establish in-house title and settlement operations, dramatically enhancing their customer service and increasing their profit. Title Alliance's family of companies is currently in 11 states with 60 total offices. More information at http://www.titlealliance.com.
