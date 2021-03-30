MEDIA, Pa., March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Title Alliance, Ltd., an employee-owned family of full-service title insurance and escrow agencies, is proud to announce Yvonne Bushallow as Director of Eastern Operations. As Director of Eastern Operations, she will be responsible for managing the operational needs of the joint ventures and evaluating recruitment and training needs of her division.
Yvonne joins Title Alliance having more than 20 years of experience in the title industry. Yvonne's career began as a Branch Manager at a bank before becoming an Analyst for a management company where she worked as part of project review teams on budget, finance, design, and engineering functions for major agencies. Since then, she has held many positions including Director of Operations and Vice President of National Title Operations and Minority Owner for a large title company. Since 2010, she served as the Vice President of Default Title Operations where she focused on growing the division and overseeing the national title operations production center for abstracting, examining title, curative, and settlements/closings in more than 38 states.
"We are thrilled to have Yvonne join our Title Alliance family and play an important role in ensuring our teams are setup to provide an exceptional closing experience for all parties involved," said Patti DeGennaro, Chief Implementation Officer at Title Alliance. "I'm confident her leadership and experience will help us further develop our operational structure and position our teams for success."
Yvonne has licensed and assisted in building seven single state title companies into national title agencies and has her title license in more than 30 states.
Prospect candidates looking for a new opportunity in the Pennsylvania area (and beyond) can visit Title Alliance Careers for current job openings. One of the pillars of the Title Alliance philosophy is creating opportunities for personal and professional growth-one ALLIANCE at a time. As a result, while qualifications are important in the hiring process, personality and values are a higher priority.
About Title Alliance:
Title Alliance's roots date back to 1948 when their first agency, which is still in existence today, was formed in Media, Pennsylvania. Since 1983, the company has been forming successful single and multi-state title joint ventures with lenders, realtors, and builders. Title Alliance partners to establish in-house title and settlement operations, dramatically enhancing their customer service and increasing their profit. Title Alliance's family of companies is currently in 11 states with 60 total offices. More information at http://www.titlealliance.com.
Media Contact
Alyssa Abbonizio, Title Alliance, 6108928100, alyssa@titlealliance.com
SOURCE Title Alliance