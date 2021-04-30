MEDIA, Pa., April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Title Alliance, Ltd., a family of full-service title insurance and escrow agencies, is hosting their 4th annual TA Gives Back Week. This year, the company has partnered with DomesticShelters.org, an organization with an online searchable directory of items needed for survivors of domestic violence. From April 15th-May 15th, Title Alliance employees, partners, friends and family members are encouraged to donate items to a shelter near them to help those in need. The goal of Title Alliance Gives Back is to have a minimum of 200 employees donate an item.
"Part of our Vivid Vision for our company includes community give back efforts," said Lindsay Smith, Chief Strategy Officer for Title Alliance. "Through our partnership with DomesticShelters.org, we are able to impact those most in need of support in the direct communities where our teams work."
Domesticshelters.org is one of the top domestic violence organizations in the country, helping an average of 365 people per hour. In January 2020, the organization hit a milestone when they helped their 10 millionth visitor. Domesticshelters.org helps victims across the United States and Canada and has provided assistance in more than 14,000 cities through donations and domestic violence programs.
If you would like to donate, please visit http://www.tagivesback.com and click on donate now and you will be able to choose a location to support the list of needs available for purchase and direct shipments. To learn more about our initiative, please click here. If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, visit http://www.domesticshelters.org to find a local domestic violence program.
Title Alliance's roots date back to 1948 when their first agency, which is still in existence today, was formed in Media, Pennsylvania. Since 1983, the company has been forming successful single and multi-state title joint ventures with lenders, realtors, and builders. Title Alliance works with partners to establish in-house title and settlement operations, dramatically enhancing their customer service and increasing their profit. Title Alliance's family of companies is currently in 11 states with 60 total offices. More information at http://www.titlealliance.com.
Media Contact
Alyssa Abbonizio, Title Alliance, 6108928100, alyssa@titlealliance.com
SOURCE Title Alliance