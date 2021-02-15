MEDIA, Pa., Feb. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Title Alliance, Ltd., a full-service title insurance agency offering a complete range of title and escrow services for the public, the construction industry, attorneys, banks and other lenders, ended 2020 with the highest Joint Venture profits ever. In total, profits for 2020 increased 48.3% year-over-year, despite the pandemic and the company hired more than 100 talented professionals in Pennsylvania, Washington, Ohio, Indiana, Arizona, New Mexico, New Jersey, Virginia, and Florida. In 2021, the company is poised to continue their growth and expand their footprint with new offices, new employees, and new territories.
Title Alliance has been forming successful single and multi-state title joint ventures with lenders, realtors, and builders since 1983. Last year the Southwest Region, which includes Arizona and New Mexico, saw the largest growth with 83.7% increase in profits. The Northeast Region, which includes Pennsylvania and New Jersey, had an increase of 49.6%. The Midwest Region increased 22.4% and the Southeast Region grew 26.5%, all exceeding their annual goals.
"We are thrilled with the expansion we made in 2020, with new offices, more employees, additional states, and increases across the board," said Jim Campbell, Chief Executive Officer of Title Alliance. "We expect 2021 to continue this momentum as we are focusing on maintaining and growing our existing operations while looking to further expand our reach. We believe the market is prime for Title Alliance to work with new partners to deliver the highest level of quality customer service across the U.S."
According to Title Alliance, the company predicts home sales in 2021 to continue to increase above 2020 levels, as sellers continue to get top dollar for their properties and buyers struggle with affordability. The company also predicts new growth in commercial real estate projects as well.
"We set our 2021 Corporate Goals and while growth continues to be important," says Lindsay Smith, Chief Strategy Officer of Title Alliance. "The happiness of our teams as measured by our net promoter score is our absolute number one priority. In 2020, we are pleased to report a 38% increase in our Net Promoter Score as a company." She concludes, "We know that when our teams are happy our growth will be that much more exponential and will create a win-win-win for all parties involved."
With the expansion in 2021, Title Alliance is looking to hire positions in Arizona, Washington, Alaska, and New Mexico. The positions are from entry level to executive rank and include Area Operations Manager, Escrow Officer, Escrow Assistant, and Title Officer, to name a few. Prospective candidates looking for a new opportunity can visit Title Alliance Careers for current job openings. One of the pillars of the Title Alliance philosophy is creating opportunities for personal and professional growth-one alliance at a time. With an incredible emphasis on continued and sustained growth, Title Alliance offers recruits continued opportunities for advancement as well as stability. While qualifications are important in the hiring process, personality and values are a higher priority.
