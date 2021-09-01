MEDIA, Pa., Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Title Alliance, Ltd., a family of full-service title insurance and escrow agencies, is excited to announce the launch of its podcast, Title Alliance LIVE. The podcast hosted by Jim Campbell, CEO of Title Alliance, and Lindsay Smith, Chief Strategy Officer of Title Alliance, will highlight interesting trends in the real estate industry, share the company's unique story and offer a platform for collaboration among industry professionals.
The podcast, which features a rotating cast of Title Alliance team members and industry veterans, is aimed at providing takeaways that real estate professionals can implement in their business and provide a positive mindset for growth.
"At Title Alliance, we are committed to transparency and sharing our company's story to our friends in the real estate industry and beyond," Campbell said. "We are excited about our newest effort, the Title Alliance LIVE podcast. The podcast provides a new platform to promote best practices and share timely news shaping the real estate industry and Title Alliance's growing family of title insurance and escrow agencies. We aim to cultivate the best of the best of the profession to share meaningful content about operating and succeeding in these interesting, fast-paced times."
The Title Alliance LIVE podcast is available for listening on Spotify, Apple and Google Podcasts and other major listening apps. The Title Alliance team will release new episodes on a periodic schedule, so be sure to subscribe on your favorite podcast platform!
The podcast follows an exciting growth period for Title Alliance, including its continued expansion into the Western United States with new joint ventures in Arizona, New Mexico and Washington. For the first episode, the Title Alliance team discussed its long-term strategy, Vivid Vision, and lessons that industry professionals can apply from the planning process. Campbell and Smith also touched on what they love about working in the title space and what prospective Title Alliance and industry employees can learn from their career arcs.
