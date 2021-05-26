MEDIA, Penn., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Two years into Title Alliance's Vivid Vision strategic plan, the leading title insurance agency is pleased to announce progress on several goals outlined in the roadmap.
Unveiled by Title Alliance's leadership, Vivid Vision represents a bold and transparent plan for growth through 2022. Amid the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, Title Alliance saw notable growth and resiliency and ended last year with its highest profits in its history.
Title Alliance now operates in 11 states and across 60 offices, with plans to expand its footprint, especially in the western United States.
Other achievements since the Vivid Vision's rollout include:
- Gross revenue for 2020 increased 15.9 percent year-over-year.
- The number of Title Alliance employees has increased 22 percent since 2019.
"Title Alliance developed our Vivid Vision to think strategically and innovatively about our growth as new and existing partners rely on us to deliver an industry-leading customer experience," said Jim Campbell, Chief Executive Officer of Title Alliance. "We are excited to chart a strong course for Title Alliance in the years to come and are grateful for the ability to serve a wide variety of markets with our high-quality products and services. Throughout our Vivid Vision process, we've sought to be as transparent as possible with our goals as a way to propel Title Alliance and the real estate profession as a whole forward to new and exciting heights."
About Title Alliance:
Title Alliance, Ltd., has been forming successful single and multi-state joint ventures with lenders, Realtors and builders since 1983. We work with our partners to establish in-house title and settlement operations, dramatically enhancing their customer service and increasing their profit. Started and headquartered in Media, Pa., Title Alliance's family of companies are currently in 11 states and across 60 offices.
