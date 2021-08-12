MEDIA, Pa., Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Title Alliance, Ltd., a family of full-service title insurance and escrow agencies, released its first funds tied to its new corporate initiative, Title Alliance Cares. The program, designed to help Title Alliance employees, offers critical support resources, such as loans, grants, wish-fulfillment, awards and recognition, as well as other forms of hardship support. In the first round of assistance, three loans were awarded that represent 10 percent of the funds allocated to the program for the year.
Title Alliance Cares is just one of several innovative benefits Title Alliance provides to its employees. All active Title Alliance employees in good standing are eligible to apply for a Title Alliance Cares resource by nominating themselves or other employees. Examples of how Title Alliance Cares can support employees include:
- Unexpected car repairs, home repairs and medical bills
- Funeral expenses
- Temporary relocation assistance
- Bucket list fulfillment and other celebrations
"At Title Alliance, our employees and their well-being are Priority No. 1. Our team represents the best in the business, and we truly are a family who watches out for one another. Especially during these unprecedented times, life is definitely throwing some curveballs," said Jim Campbell, Chief Executive Officer at Title Alliance. "Title Alliance Cares signifies a commitment to providing a caring work environment by focusing on meeting the needs of those who come to work every day and provide industry-leading service to our customers."
The next round of awards is set to be announced later this month. For more information on the program, visit http://www.titlealliancecares.com.
About Title Alliance:
Title Alliance, Ltd., has been forming successful single and multi-state joint ventures with lenders, Realtors and builders since 1983. We work with our partners to establish in-house title and settlement operations, dramatically enhancing their customer service and increasing their profit. Started and headquartered in Media, Pa., Title Alliance's family of companies are currently in 11 states and across 60 offices. More information at http://www.titlealliance.com.
