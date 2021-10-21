MEDIA, Pa., Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Title Alliance recognized outstanding employees at its annual Amplify Leadership Conference earlier this month. Awards were given for employees who exemplify the company's Core Values and for other professional achievements during unprecedented times for the real estate title industry. The innovative Amplify conference is an annual gathering of Title Alliance leaders to focus on team building, long-term planning for the company's future and recognize successes made by its national family of title insurance and escrow agencies.
"The dedication and expertise the Title Alliance family exhibit each and every day to provide our customers the best possible real estate title and closing services is inspirational to me," said Lindsay Smith, Chief Strategy Officer of Title Alliance. "Our employees are truly the heart and soul of our company, which is why we feel it's important to celebrate their successes at our annual Amplify Leadership Conference. This year we developed a new set of Core Values to intertwine into all of our operations. We didn't want them to be words on paper - but action steps. It was an honor to recognize employees who live out those values every day and who have achieved significant success, whether it's through our Title Alliance Gives Back program or their dedication to strengthening our national family of companies."
Award winners include:
Title Alliance Gives Back Award - Denise Escher – Title Alliance Corporate, Pennsylvania
This award is given to the individual who most embodies Title Alliance's commitment to its communities through support of and leadership within the Title Alliance Gives Back Program. They are an active champion of the cause and work to increase engagement at a local or national level and provide time and thoughts surrounding ways to continue to impact more people within communities.
Rookie of the Year Award - Zoe Barghout – CPU, Pennsylvania
This award is given to an individual who joined our organization the previous calendar year who made significant impacts in their role that have profound effects throughout their region or our entire organization.
Core Values Awards
Embrace Positivity:
● Cynthia Bello – Title Alliance of Collier County - Florida
● Lori Reilly - Devon/First Land/Chesco - Pennsylvania
● Sherrea Stephenson – Title Alliance Puget Sound -- Washington
● Zoe Barghout – CPU -- Pennsylvania
● Andrea Robinson – Media Corporate -- Pennsylvania
Get it Done:
● Lisa Douglas – Florida Corporate – Florida
● Lori Reilly - Devon/First Land/Chesco -- Pennsylvania
● Yvonne Mosakowski – Title Alliance Platinum -- Arizona
● Alyssa Abbonizio – Media Corporate -- Pennsylvania
Do the Right Thing:
● Daniel Lopez – Title Alliance Gilbert -- Arizona
● Kristina Earhart – Title Alliance of Indy Metro – Indiana
Attitude of Gratitude:
● Jody Snyder - Title Alliance Professionals -- Arizona
● Sarah Henderson – CPU -- Pennsylvania
● David Smith – CPU -- Pennsylvania
Make People Happy:
● Jenna Petrie – Title Alliance of Northeast Ohio -- Ohio
● Kimberly Satterlee – Title Alliance of Arizona -- Arizona
● Lorie Lehman - Keystone Premier Settlement Services – Pennsylvania
These awards are given to employees who embrace Title Alliance's Core Values. Title Alliance developed action-based pillars for its employees to embrace for them and the company to succeed.
Inner Circle of Champions – This award is given to Title Alliance partners for their commitment to the organization through teaching, training, recruiting and referring additional partnerships to the company.
Bill Ryan, Infinity & Associates, Arizona
Erica Hill, Keller Williams Boise, Idaho
Dennis Ranch, Keller Williams Puget Sound, Washington
A representative from each of Title Alliance's joint ventures attended the Amplify event, Oct. 2-6 in Phoenix, to learn skills that would help them develop personally and professionally. The event featured dynamic business and leadership development speakers from inside and outside of the real estate title industry as well as an awards program.
This year marks the sixth time Title Alliance gathered for Amplify.
About Title Alliance:
Title Alliance, Ltd., has been forming successful single and multi-state joint ventures with lenders, Realtors and builders since 1983. We work with our partners to establish in-house title and settlement operations, dramatically enhancing their customer service and increasing their profit. Started and headquartered in Media, Pa., Title Alliance's family of companies are currently in 11 states and across 60 offices. More information at http://www.titlealliance.com.
