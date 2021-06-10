MEDIA, Pa., June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Title Alliance, Ltd., a leading partner in forming affiliated businesses in the title and escrow space, is excited to add a new Washington state office to its family of joint ventures with Title Alliance Northwest, a partnership with Keller Williams Puyallup in Washington. This Pacific Northwest location is Title Alliance's second in the state after arriving in late 2020 as housing markets across the country saw an unprecedented level of activity.
"With its bustling real estate market, the Tacoma area is ripe for further growth and development. We are thrilled to expand our commitment to Washington's real estate community with the opening of our second location," said Jim Campbell, Chief Executive Officer of Title Alliance. "Washington marked Title Alliance's 10th state when we arrived last fall, and we are excited to continue expanding and offering our innovative business model to additional customer bases."
Title Alliance Northwest joins Title Alliance Puget Sound, which is located in Federal Way and serves the Seattle area. Title Alliance is expanding its presence nationally, operating in 60 offices across 11 states.
"Bringing our customer-centered focus on business to Washington has long been a goal of Title Alliance," said Lindsay Smith, Chief Strategy Officer for Title Alliance. "Our second joint venture within a short amount of time shows our dedication to the Realtors, lenders and builders who serve this great state. We look forward to showing the real estate professionals the effective and personable way we serve our customers. Title Alliance is passionate about the benefits of joint ventures and operating at the forefront of our industry thanks to our expert team members."
About Title Alliance:
Title Alliance, Ltd., has been forming successful single and multi-state joint ventures with lenders, Realtors and builders since 1983. We work with our partners to establish in-house title and settlement operations, dramatically enhancing their customer service and increasing their profit. Started and headquartered in Media, Pa., Title Alliance's family of companies are currently in 11 states and across 60 offices. More information at http://www.titlealliance.com.
